Leave the Maybes

After considerable thought I have come to the conclusion that maybe means no. Period. If I am ambivalent about acquiring something, that means I am simply not ready or it is not the right thing.

How many “maybes” live in your closet, cupboard, garage or basement? When was the last time you reached for a maybe and actually used it? Honestly? I won’t tell.

One day I went clothes shopping with a dear friend. What struck me was how many times the word maybe came up. So I offered that maybe’s definition for the day, simply meant no. Perhaps it wasn’t as strong a no as NO, but this day it was still nada. No go.

Guess what? It made the whole process easier. If less really is more, then we should only want the things we say yes to and not maybe. Such a relief!

What if, instead of keeping the maybes, we just let them go? Give them away, sell them, or not buy them in the first place–there are so many ways we can liberate ourselves from the maybe limbo.

For way too many years, when I am thinking about what to do with stuff, I have agonized over maybe. Should I? Shouldn’t I? What to do? Well, now I’ve finally solved that dilemma. I recognize that maybe is just a no in disguise. The real benefit is the less stuff I keep (especially the less maybes) the more time and space I have.



Indeed, it’s a great life, simplified!