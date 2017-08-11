Where Do We Even Start?

I love answering your questions! Below is a question I’ve gotten about organizing, with my answer below.

Dear Bettina,

There may be a move in our future. Not today or tomorrow, but likely at some point. We don’t really love where we live–it’s too small–but now the idea of moving is hard even to imagine.

Our budget isn’t unlimited, and the thought of moving just feels overwhelming. Can you give us some ideas (and perhaps motivation) on where to start?

Thanks,

Feeling Overwhelmed

Dear Overwhelmed,

I have good news. There’s a lot you can do to make any imperfect home love-able. Truly. Here is my five-step plan for you.

1. Define your white space. Whether you move or stay, you need to be able to see what you have. Put everything you use and love in its home. If an item is a maybe and the thought of letting it go brings you to a halt, then put it in a labeled container and store it in your basement, garage, wherever, but get it out of your living space now.

2. Clean it like you mean it. First, sweep, dust, wipe all the surfaces. Then go deep. Light fixtures and fans, doors and windows, stoves and refrigerators all need attention. Remember that white eraser sponges work great for painted surfaces, plastic, and metal.

3. Maintain your systems. Is anything broken or in need of repair? Is the bathroom caulk an eyesore? It’s hard to love that. Get it fixed. This applies inside and out.

4. Identify next steps. Now that things are tidy, clean, and in working order, what’s missing? Do your containers need labels so it’s easier for you and your people to put things away? Do your ceilings, walls, or trim need a fresh coat of paint? How’s your furniture holding up? Make a prioritized list and go for it.

5. Love where you live. The first four steps can do a lot to make your current space more love-able, if not for you, then for the next owner. If you’re still not feeling it, start looking for a new home to love. Your current abode will now be much easier to sell and moving will be a more manageable task. Whatever you do, keep moving forward and don’t be afraid to ask for help along the way.

Start here and by all means give a shout if you need referrals, a dose of encouragement or another pair of hands. We are in your corner!!

Bettina & Company



It’s great life, simplified!