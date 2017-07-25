Label ALERT

Dear Bettina,

How important are labels, really? Isn’t it enough I organize my stuff and make sure it has a permanent home, I need to take the time and effort to label it too? And what about a label maker, isn’t that just one more gadget?

Signed,

Busy, Busy Busy

Dear Busy,

If there is one thing I see people miss the boat on over and over again, it is neglecting to label. We may get as far as putting something away in a container and then put it on a shelf and forget about it. Literally.

One container looks like the rest. Labels are ESSENTIAL. Not only do they inform, they hold the structure you set in place. When you take something off a labeled shelf, out of a labeled file or labeled container, you (and anyone else for that matter) will know where to put it back. It says look for x in here. Put x item back in here. No question. No argument. Just do it.

This leads me your second question, do you really need a label maker? Your printing may be neat, but there is no doubt that everyone can read a printed label. It is consistent and clear. They command a certain type of authority and get the job done.

So yes, everyone needs a label maker. I like DYMO brand, David Allen likes Brother. Just make sure it has a QWERTY keyboard (like your computer) and you will be good to go. You can get fancy if you like, but $20 is a great investment in a life simplified. Make sure you buy a supply of labels so you don’t run out in the middle of a project!