Before the Snow Flies Do These 5 Things

Fall has arrived and that means there are tasks to be done before the snow flies. A change of the seasons always bring a list of things that need doing.

1. Clean the gutters. I know, I don’t really like doing it either but truth is, if you have leaves that drop they can wreak havoc with your roof and water systems when it gets cold. If you are not going to do this yourself, make a plan to hire someone not afraid to climb a ladder and get their hands dirty.

2. Wash the windows. I take out the screens while I am at it. Letting more light in when light is at a premium seems like a good idea to me. It also extends the life of the the screens themselves and keeps the windows from becoming etched over the long haul.

3. Tidy up, Garage, shed, storage areas. Summer is a busy time for all our outdoor furniture, equipment, toys. Often we put them down, but not away. Perhaps they have a different place where they live off season.

4. Schedule annual system check up. Get your furnace, wood stove, gas fireplace, chimney cleaned. This beats an unexpected service call some cold morning or worse, weekend.

5 Check battery inventory. Have batteries on hand for the annual setting back of the clocks. While your at it, make sure you have at least one current fire extinguisher in the house near the kitchen, furnace or both.

These are my top five fall tasks. What are yours? There is great peace of mind that goes along with pride in ownership.

It’s a great life, simplified.