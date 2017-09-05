Show That Ride Your Love

Our vehicles represent a sizable investment. How’s your ride doing these days?

I am always amazed how much better I feel about myself and my current ride when its clean, tidy and running well. The peace of mind is worth the effort.

Think of your car the way you would any prime real estate in your world. How does being in it make you feel? How do you want it to make you feel?

Here are my top 5 tips for keeping that car looking good and you feeling the pride of ownership you both deserve.

1. SORT. Always start with a sort. What stays? What goes? What lives elsewhere? You can do this in a matter of 20 minutes. Just getting rid of the trash and recycling makes a big difference.

2. DESIGNATE. Find a place in your car, a specific container or colorful bag where you always put the things that belong to someone else. The books going back to the library. The gift for your friend. The gloves your sister in law left at your house on her last visit.

3. ORGANIZE. Go through the cubbies and keep only what you need in there. Label them if you can. I always have a chap stick in the left pocket door. Parking meter change lives in the ashtray, the dump pass in the middle console and sunglasses in the dashboard holder. Too much stuff means you waste time routing around not finding what you are looking for.

4. CLEAN. Make it a habit to wipe mirrors, windows, dashboard and shake out the mats every time you have the oil changed. You do get the oil changed, yes?

White eraser sponges can often save the day to make hard won areas look amazing, like leather upholstery.

5. DETAIL. Once or twice a year, spend a couple of hours with a vacuum, interior cleaner, cleaning cloths and have at it. Or if that’s not your bag, ask for a gift certificate to have your ride detailed at the local shop the next time your birthday rolls around.



It’s a great life, simplified!