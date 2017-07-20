Today it’s about time. Downtime, vacation, PTO (paid time off), whatever you call it, it’s an essential ingredient to enjoying life.

We all have the same number of hours in a day and days in a week. How we use them is up to us. Is it obvious what is most important to you, by where you spend your time?

This time last year, our guest on Life Simplified Radio was Tony Cameron from the Maine Tourism Association. Did you know that 55% of Americans didn’t use all of their vacation last year? When Tony shared that statistic with us I was floored.

I don’t know about you, but I do not subscribe to the belief that we are meant to spend every moment working. Yes, I know a good work ethic is important, still you know what they say about “all work and no play”?

So let’s talk about play. What is fun for you? What do you want to see? Where do you want to go? Who do you want to spend your time with? And how do you make it happen in your busy life?

Here are my Top 5 Tips for making time my friend, having time on my side, and spending my time, like the precious resource it is.

1. Own it. Understand this is my life and these are my choices. I don’t get to decide the length, just what it looks like day to day.

2. Bucket List it. Writing things down is key. Get those awesome ideas out of my head and written down where I can remember and review them.

3. Make a plan. Family time, couple time, music time, alone time. I need it all. Nothing happens without a plan.

4. Stick to it. If these ideas don’t make it onto the calendar, they don’t happen. Once there, they are sacred.

5. Relish it. This is how I replenish my reservoir of goodwill. I love to do for others, this is my secret source.



Everyone’s world looks different of course, the key is to remember you are the “Master of your fate, The captain of your soul.” And, it’s a great life, simplified.