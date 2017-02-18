How do you know what stuff your kids want?

One thing I hear frequently from my customers is they don’t want to part with furniture, appliances, kitchen items, etcetera, they are not using, in case their kids, friends, or someone they know might want it someday.

I was one of those kids once myself. Post college, my mother helped me set up my first few abodes with furniture, dishes, appliances, you name it. My parents where getting ready to move to Florida, so the timing was perfect to downsize their own belongings. It was a big help when I was just starting out.

It is great when the excess in our homes is given to those who need it and sometimes this is our own offspring. Here is a short list to keep in mind, so that the time and space you have dedicated is worth the effort:

1. Make sure your kids want what you have. If the stuff is not their taste and or they can afford to buy new, well then many young people today do just that.

2. Timing is key. Some things do not appreciate with age. If your kids don’t have interest right now, maybe they don’t need it. Keeping a few heirloom items for them is great, just don’t burden yourself with things they may never want.

3. Storage conditions matter. Furniture and cardboard boxes in damp basements or hot attics are not the best environment for long term storage. Run a dehumidifier in the basement to avoid that awful moldy smell. Attic fans are a good idea too.

The point here is, don’t hang onto stuff for someday, maybe. Life is happening right now and too much stuff gets in the way of us enjoying it. If you are feeling burdened or overwhelmed by what you are keeping for others, then perhaps it is time to give it to someone who needs it today.

It is a great life, simplified!