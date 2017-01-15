A new year, a new mindfulness practice.

Our thoughts and our actions influence our reality. And while we cannot predict or control a lot of what happens throughout our day, how we respond can make all the difference. And this difference starts with our being mindful, open, aware.

Every day for years now, I have been receiving an email from Regena Thomashauer, also known as Mama Gena. Her messages are short and to the point. They focus on women, life, and relationships. I love what she writes. Thought provoking. Relevant.

One day Mama Gena wrote: “Men and women actually want the same things. We want someone to know us and love us for everything we are.” I read those words and they resonated for me. They led me to a subtle shift in my thinking, my outlook, my life.

Inspired by Mama Gena, I have taken to writing a daily message about enjoying life, called a Daily Dose of Life Simplified.

Shorter than a tweet, it’s a way to start the day with an intention of living a great life, where the emphasis is on experiences, people, love–and not stuff.

Each and every day, it’s a great life, simplified.